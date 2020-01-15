Home

Alexander (Joe) Neilson

Alexander (Joe) Neilson Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the King Nursing Home in Bolton on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Joe was born on December 2, 1934 in Glasgow, Scotland. He was a member of the Toronto Millwright Local 2309 for 50 years. He is the beloved husband of Marion for 60 years. Devoted father of Douglas and his partner Diane Forster, Craig and his wife Kim, Bradford and his partner Paulette Lanzarotta. Cherished grandpa of Leighanne, Shaunna, Sabrina, Troy, Adam, and Rachel. Joe will be missed by so many family and friends. The family will receive their friends at a celebration of life reception at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Saturday, January 18th from 1 to 3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel, 60 Briarwood Avenue, Mississauga L5G 3N6. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020
