Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church
60 Allan Drive,
Bolton, ON
Amalia Biamonte Obituary
Biamonte, Amalia Peacefully, surrounded by her loving sons, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Amalia Biamonte, Bolton, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late Napoleone Biamonte. Loving mother of Frank and Arlene, Tony and Claudia. Cherished Nonna of Sara and Matt, Alex and Emily, Matthew, Nicholas, Sabrina, and Daniella. She will be missed by her sisters Tina and Antonietta and her many nieces and nephews. The family received their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Monday afternoon 2 - 4 and evening 7 - 9 o'clock. Funeral Mass was held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton on Tuesday morning, January 28 at 10 o'clock (leaving funeral home at 9:45 a.m.). Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -