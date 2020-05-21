Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1:30 a.m., Antonietta Sarangelo, at the age of 77 years, wife of the late Antonio Sarangelo. Loving mother of Pietro, Claudio, Sandra and predeceased by Gerry. Cherished Nonna of Hope Elliott, Jessica Scola, Michael Scola, Alyssa Scola, and Gia Sarangelo. Fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Richard, Silas, and Daniel. Dear sister of Giuseppe Tambasco (deceased), Maria Domenica D'Angelo, Biagio Tambasco, Rosa Russo (deceased), Sabatino Tambasco, Filippo Tambasco, Maria Tambasco, and Aurora Tarquini. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private funeral service with nine immediate family members at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street South (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Private family entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge restricted to nine immediate family members. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on May 21, 2020.