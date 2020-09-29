Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, September 25, 2020. Bart Voogel, in his 84th year, beloved husband of the late Shirley (Bye). Loving father of Roy (Patricia), late John (2018) (Marian), Bruce (Kim) and Brian (Paula). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Tyler, Dawn (Corrado), Justin, Sydney (Noah), Adam, Jacob, Bryanna, Sarah, and his great-grandchildren Stefano, Luca, and Marco. Fondly remembered by his extended family in Holland. A family service will be held, followed by a public graveside interment service at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com