Bart "Bob" Voogel
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, September 25, 2020. Bart Voogel, in his 84th year, beloved husband of the late Shirley (Bye). Loving father of Roy (Patricia), late John (2018) (Marian), Bruce (Kim) and Brian (Paula). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Tyler, Dawn (Corrado), Justin, Sydney (Noah), Adam, Jacob, Bryanna, Sarah, and his great-grandchildren Stefano, Luca, and Marco. Fondly remembered by his extended family in Holland. A family service will be held, followed by a public graveside interment service at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
