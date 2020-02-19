|
Peacefully at Stratford Hospital, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Bob Innis, in his 68th year. Predeceased by his parents Ross and Betty Innis. Dear brother of John and his wife Carolyn Innis, Andrew and his wife Erin Munro. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Friday morning, February 21 from 10 o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11 o'clock. Following a reception at the funeral home, interment Providence Cemetery, Caledon East. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020