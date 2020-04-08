Home

Passed away suddenly at his home in Palgrave, ON, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beloved son of William "Bill" and Antoinette "Toni" Perkins. Brian was predeceased by his older brother Michael and will be sadly missed by his sister Beverly Bald, brother in law Ken, and his niece Shannyn. Brian will be fondly remembered by his aunts and uncles and his many friends. The family would like to thank Brian's team of doctors and nurses at Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Hospital and at Princess Margaret Hospital. They would also like to thank the nurses and PSWs from the Local Health Integration Network who cared for Brian at his home. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid 19 crisis, the family has decided to postpone the celebration of life to a date in the future when we can all celebrate Brian's life together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020
