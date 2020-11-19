It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bruce Harvey Wise share the news of his passing on Monday, November 9, 2020. Bruce, in his 90th year, has been reunited with his beloved wife the late Rosemarie Wise (nee Rernboeck). Dear brother of the late William T. Wise and the late Barbara Rowntree. Loving uncle of the late Barry, Ellen (late Jon), Liz (Scott), the late Tom (Pat), the late Doug, and Bruce (Michelle). Cherished great-uncle of Barbara (Julian), Andrew (Cindy), Jeff (Helen), Jodi, Dawson, and Raylanna. Dear great-great uncle of Ascenza, Adrianna, and Anara. Born in Woodbridge, Ontario (1930), attended Woodbridge Public School, and graduated from the Industrial programme at Weston Collegiate. At nineteen years of age, Bruce joined De Havilland Aircraft (Downsview) as a chaser, trained as a machinist, and retired after 43 years of dedicated service. Meeting the love of his life at 37, he married a few months later. Sharing his life with Rosemarie were the best years of his life. The matriarch of our family will be greatly missed. The family owe a huge debt of gratitude to ever-attentive caregiver Heike, his palliative care team nurse Jennifer and Dr. Gagnon, Jaspreet, and the assistance provided to him by LHIN. Due to COVID, a private family funeral service will be held at Egan Funeral Home followed by cremation. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
.