In Loving Memory of our Mom Bunty Garratt September 16, 1940 - February 13, 2015 A mother's love is like no other, It can never be replaced, It's been five long years without us, Seeing your beautiful face. We try to smile and carry on, Our hearts breaking deep down inside, The thought of you, we shed a tear, Which isn't always easy to hide. Our time together was amazing, Every day so special and bright, We were so fortunate to have you, You were our guiding light. Your family and friends always came first, You gave so much of yourself, If love was a measure of money, You filled our world with wealth. We'd give anything to have you back, The way it used to be, Our talks, our laughs, the fun we had, Always over a good cup of tea. Our days together we'll always cherish, Your name we'll continue to speak, The pictures and memories will surround us, Lift us up when we feel weak. Mom, we miss you beyond words, You're in our thoughts every day, They say that time will heal the pain, But it never goes away. Forever and always in our hearts. ? Joanne, Glenn, Lindsay, Ethan, Kyla, Brynn, Brian and Family
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020