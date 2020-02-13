Home

Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
It is with great sadness that the family of Cathy Boxer-Byrd announce her passing on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:40 p.m. Cathy passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, after complications from her cancer treatment. Cathy is the beloved wife of husband Steven Byrd, loving mother of Andrew and Meagan, and sister of older brother Craig (Lucan) and younger brother Jeff (Ottawa). Born in Montreal on March 6, 1960, Cathy grew up in Aylmer, Ontario. After graduating from East Elgin Secondary School, Cathy started work at the Ontario Police College, which signalled the beginning of her public sector career. Cathy later worked as the Executive Assistant to the Chair of the Ontario Police Commission/Ontario Civilian Commission of Police Services. Still later, Cathy became the Senior Advisor to the Commission providing a full range of advisory services to the Commission and its members. Cathy was passionate about, and was a strong advocate for, police oversight and accountability. After 34 years of service, Cathy retired from the Commission in November 2015. In retirement, Cathy focussed on supporting her family and actively participating in some of the more enjoyable aspects of life, including fitness, running, wine-making, travel, etc. We will always remember her smile and the sunshine she brought to our family ... we will miss her greatly! In keeping with Cathy's wishes, a cremation has taken place. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 from 10 o'clock until time of a Celebration of Life at 11 o'clock. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020
