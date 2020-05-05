Jan 12, 1961 - May 1, 2020 Peacefully after a courageous battle with colon cancer, at the William Osler Health Centre, Brampton on Friday May 1, 2020, at the age of 59. Catherine Anne Brown was predeceased by her loving parents Muriel (Little) and James Brown and her stepfather George Roberts. She is now reunited with her devoted sister, the late Marlene. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her extended family in Bolton, neighbours and many friends. And will always be remembered by her Little cousins, the Brown-Rodgers-Netzke-Phillips cousins, the Roberts family and her many Home Town Shelburne friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced once it is safe for family and friends to gather together again. If desired donations to Colorectal Cancer Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on May 5, 2020.