Cathy BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan 12, 1961 - May 1, 2020 Peacefully after a courageous battle with colon cancer, at the William Osler Health Centre, Brampton on Friday May 1, 2020, at the age of 59. Catherine Anne Brown was predeceased by her loving parents Muriel (Little) and James Brown and her stepfather George Roberts. She is now reunited with her devoted sister, the late Marlene. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her extended family in Bolton, neighbours and many friends. And will always be remembered by her Little cousins, the Brown-Rodgers-Netzke-Phillips cousins, the Roberts family and her many Home Town Shelburne friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced once it is safe for family and friends to gather together again. If desired donations to Colorectal Cancer Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jack & Thompson Funeral Home
318 Main Street, East
Shelburne, ON L9V 2Y9
(519) 925-2830
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved