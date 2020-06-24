Suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Christopher Waldner, at the age of 55 years, beloved son of Marilyn and Sigi Waldner. Loving brother of Lisa (deceased), and Scott. Cremation has taken place. Due to the global pandemic, a private family funeral will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.