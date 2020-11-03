At Brampton Civic Hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020, Ciro Amato, at the age of 69 years, beloved husband of Vittoria Amato. Loving father of Frank (Danielle), Diego (Elena) and Ciro Jr. (Joanna). Dear brother of Paola Tassone and Francesca Laratta. Will be missed by his sisters-in-law Antoinette Bellantoni and Grace Varbaro. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Tuesday, October 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to schedule a time for visitation. Masks are mandatory when you enter our home. Due to Covid-19, funeral mass and entombment will be by invitation only. Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton, on Wednesday October 28, at 12 o'clock noon. Private family entombment in Westminster Mausoleum, North York. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com