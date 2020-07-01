(M.Sc '71 McGill University) On Father's Day after a day surrounded by his family, peacefully at his home in Caledon, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. David Jackson in his 74th year, beloved husband of Muriel Jackson (nee Rogers). Loving father of Lisa Ritsema (Richard), Stephen (Lisa), and Mike (Monica). Dearly loved grandfather of Vanessa, Jennifer, Emma, Hannah, Carter, and Owen. Sadly missed brother of Peter (Jeannie Merks, and the late Shirley), and Linda Winott (Darrell). Forever in the hearts of his extended family and friends. Cremation was held. Followed by a private Family Memorial Service at Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham, with interment at Morningside Cemetery Palgrave. Due to Covid-19 limitations on gatherings, the Funeral Service has been placed online for public viewing by visiting the Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rodabramsfuneralhomeltd . For those who wish, donations to the Trillium Health Hospital Network GBM Brain Cancer Research or St. James Anglican Church Caledon East would be appreciated by the family. The Jackson Family would like to thank Rev. Chris Dow, Dr. Michael Gagnon, nurse Jennifer, the PSW's, the oncologists at Credit Valley Hospital, Headwaters Health Care and all the extended family and friends who have reached out to show their love and support during this difficult time. Your caring words and gestures are much appreciated. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.