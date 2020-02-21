Home

Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved husband of Luzia Felske. Dear son of the late Siegfried & Elisabeth Felske. Cherished brother of Heidi (Mark), Honey (Mark), Ursula, Inge (Ron) and Siggi (deceased). Edward will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Eddy's life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Special thank you to Dr. Martin-Smith, Dr. Nadarajah, respiratory therapist and all the nurses at Headwaters ICU and E-Wing for all your special care. A tree will be planted in memory of Eddy in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020
