1/2
Eleanor Margaret (Leavens) JACKSON
1930-05-16 - 2020-11-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Jackson made friends wherever she went. A lover of music, art, and the people who made it, she enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by others who shared her passion. She collected paintings, sculptures and weaving, CDs and stories. Her home - whether in Bolton, Barrie, Edmonton, Toronto, or Ottawa - was always filled with brightness and colour. Many will remember her when they pull on a pair of hand-knitted socks or enjoy a gin and tonic. Legend has it that Eleanor carried a lime in her purse in case of G&T-related emergencies. She was vibrant, in all senses of the word, living and loving unapologetically. She passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, after 90 years of adventure. Those who knew Eleanor, whether in Barrie, Edmonton, Toronto, or Ottawa - was always filled with brightness and colour. Many will remember her when they pull on a pair of hand-knitted socks or enjoy a gin and tonic. Legend has it that Eleanor carried a lime in her purse in case of G&T-related emergencies. She was vibrant, in all senses of the word, living and loving unapologetically. She passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, after 90 years of adventure. Those who knew Eleanor, whether in childhood, through nursing school, or later in life, understood that the medical heart complications she endured in no way limited the love she had for her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lisa Jackson, son-in-law Raymond Bédard, and granddaughter Jacqueline Bédard, as well as her numerous cousins, sisters and brothers in-law, daughter in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Never one to turn down a party, Eleanor is undoubtedly busy organizing a reunion with those who had predeceased her, including her dear husband Delbert Lawrence Jackson, son David Lorne Jackson, mother Mary Marjory Leavens (née Reeves) and father Byron Redvers Leavens. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Lisa, Raymond, and Jacqueline wish to recognize the care and kindness shown to Eleanor by the staff at Amica Westboro and the Glebe Centre Long Term Care Facility. You helped bring joy and comfort to her time in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The Glebe Centre https:// www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/19868 The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre https:// www.theroyal.ca/donate or Women's College Hospital Foundation https://www. womenscollegehospitalfoundation.com/Ways-to-Give.aspx Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved