On June 29th, 2020 our beloved mother, Elizabeth Maureen McDaid, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. We will always remember her as a hardworking, passionate and resilient mother who soldiered on when times were tough. We will cherish our family memories of summers at the cottage, Easter brunch at the Old Mill and Christmas Eve celebrations. Elizabeth was an amazing caregiver and enjoyed the peaceful solitude of a beautiful garden. The family would like to thank the Vera M. Davis Centre staff for their exceptional care of Elizabeth and the support they provided the family along the way. Elizabeth with be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the funeral service will be family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honour of Elizabeth can be made to the Vera Davis Centre (80 Allan Drive, Bolton, ON L7E 1P7) so they can continue to enhance their garden for current and future residents. Mom, as you start your new journey we will hold you in our hearts forever. Love Maureen, Pauline, Jeannie, Deborah, and Patricia



