Passed away peacefully at Shelburne Long Term Care on Tuesday, April 21 in her 97th year. Elva Davis was born on January 18, 1924 in Albion Township. Predeceased by her husband Robert (2008), daughter Brenda (1957) and sister Fern Lougheed (1922). Elva leaves her loving daughters and son, Barbara and Ross McCabe, Laurel and Ted Foster, Nancy and Charlie Bontje, and Ted Davis and Karen Sherrard. Dear grandmother of Rebecca Woolnough (Nick), Ryan Glassford (Nayereh), Rachel Bontje (Ray), Lindsay Bontje and great-grandmother of Guy Woolnough. Dear daughter of the late Mildred and Emerson Lougheed. Sadly missed by brother-in-law William Palmer and dear cousins Miriam Cuthbertson of N. Ireland and Barbara Evans. Elva will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, friends, neighbors and her dear friends Jean Kelloway and Molly and George Hutchinson. Fondly remembered by Jean Brough and John Hutchinson whose mother Edith Hutchinson was Elva's cherished lifelong friend and cousin. Elva was a long standing member of Cheltenham United Church UCW and the Caledon East and District Historical Society. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Shelburne Long Term Care for their excellent and compassionate care for Elva. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cheltenham United Church, Shelburne Long Term Care Residence Council Fund or Loyalist Humane Society - Prince Edward County. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Davis Family.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020