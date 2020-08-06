1/
Eric Charles SAUNDERS
The Family sadly announces his peaceful passing in Brampton on August 2, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 68 years. Forever loved by his children David (Sheila) and Barbara. Proud grandfather of Philip (Brittany) and Samantha (her partner Josh). Lovingly remembered by his siblings in England, David (Stephanie), and Christine (Robert) Atkins, predeceased by his parents Arthur and Elsie. Eric immigrated to Canada from England in June of 1952 and started importing cars from England along with his Partner Tom MacMillan, his wife Rita and their children Robert and Karen. Eric subsequently joined the Nissan organization and expanded into Brampton and Orangeville. Eric and Dorothy travelled extensively throughout the world with Nissan and enjoyed their many adventures with colleagues and friends. Many thanks to the medical professionals and staff at Tall Pines and Greenway for their excellent care and support. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held, with a Celebration of Life announced at a future date. Floral tributes may be sent to Dorothy at Amica Peel Village, 223 Main Street South, Brampton, ON L6Y 6H1, or you may donate to a charity of your choice.

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

