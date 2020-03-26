|
|
Erva Domerchie of Thornbury passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age 78. Born in King Township on November 3, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Viola (nee Hollingsworth) Cairns. Erva was the beloved wife of 61 years of Hank Domerchie. She was the much loved mother of Lionel Domerchie (Louise) of Haliburton, Ronald Domerchie (late Elena) of Wasaga Beach, Cindy Fournier (Steve) of Alton, and Rozina Van Den Bosch (late Bryan) of Owen Sound. Erva was the very proud Grandma of Michael, Nicholas, Dryden, Brooke, Emily, and Benjamin. She was the dear sister of James Cairns (Brenda) and Frances Vickerman (late Bob). Erva enjoyed looking after others and truly cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. She treated everybody like they were part of her family and loved socializing, playing cards, and always had her fill of freshly caught fish. Due to Covid-19 and for everyone's safety, a private family gathering will be conducted at the Ferguson Funeral Home in Meaford. A public celebration of Erva's life will be conducted at a later date to be announced in the near future. A service of committal and interment will take place at McNeil's Cemetery in Priceville in the spring. Erva's family thanks Care Partners for the support and compassion that they have received, allowing her to stay at her home in comfort. As your expression of sympathy, donations to Care Partners or a would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020