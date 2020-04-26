|
Pat passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at age 88, after a period of declining health. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Rene) Clifford. Loving father of Janet (Laurie), Tracy (Mick) and Rory (Darlene). Grandfather of Myles, Joel, Zachary, Zoe, Ella, Imogen, Maeve, Cassidy, Bryce and Peyton. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Rosetta, and nine older siblings. Pat retired from owning and operating a successful commercial flooring business for over forty years. Pat also liked to give back to the community as a long time member of the Palgrave Rotary club. Pat delighted in spending time with his family and with close friends, especially the weekly breakfast meet ups. He will be sadly missed by so many relatives and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Vera Davis Centre, his home for the past year and half, and the caregivers and doctors who have been excellent at tending to his needs. Due to current restrictions, a private family interment will be held at Morningside Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020