Gary Munro Obituary
Suddenly at home, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Gary Munro, at the age of 72 years, beloved husband of Marguerite Munro. Loving father of Barry (deceased), Wayne and Chris, Trevor and Jackie. Dear G.G. of Jennifer, Stephen, and Beau. Proud great-grandfather of Rylie, Mackenzie, Madison, and Ryder. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy 50), Bolton on Saturday morning, January 11 from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario (www.heartandstroke.ca) or the Kidney Foundation of Canada (www.kidney.ca). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
