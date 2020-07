Peacefully, with family by his side, at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Monday, July 13, 2020, Bud Holtby, at the age of 96 years. Dear brother of Norma Turner and predeceased by Eileen Roberts and Alan Holtby. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Per Bud's wishes, there will not be a funeral service and cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com