Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020, Gilda Sperduti, in her 86th year, beloved wife of the late Tonino Sperduti. Loving mother of Angelo and his wife Cathy Sperduti, Bolton, and the late Giorgio Sperduti. Cherished Nonna of Anthony and Meghan, Daniel and Sarah, and Christopher. Proud Great-Nonna of Elizabeth. Dear sister of Assunta and Giulio Puglielli and predeceased by Elmiro Martino. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wagman and the ICU staff at Brampton Civic Hospital for their care and compassion. Thanks to Egan Funeral Home for their kindness. Due to the global pandemic, private family service was held in the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Thursday, July 23. Entombment Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst Street, North York. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com