Gloria (Bellio) CHIAROT
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Cumberland Beach, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, Gloria Chiarot, after celebrating her 57th wedding anniversary, beloved wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Michele and her husband Dario Cuneo, Michael and his wife Suzanne Chiarot, Mark and his wife Lori Chiarot, Philip and his wife Rose Chiarot. Cherished grandmother of Christine (Carl), Jessica (Mike), Steven, Julia, Isabella, Lucas, Hanna, Zoe, Thomas, and Natalie. Proud great-grandmother of Mason. Dear sister of Loretta and her husband Aldo Tesolin. Dear sister-in-law of Eleanor and her husband Victor, Elaine and her husband John (deceased). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and her many golfing friends in Florida. Private immediate family funeral service was held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) with only nine immediate family members allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Enza Graziano
