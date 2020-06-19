Passed away suddenly at home at the age of 75. Son of the late Stanford and Alice Levy of Sheet Harbour, N.S. Beloved husband of Marilyn for almost 48 years. Dear father of Darren (Sandy) and Jason (Jami). Cherished grandfather of Brayden, Nolan, Kate and Jake. Lovingly remembered by sisters Mary (Johnny), Sadie and Hazel. Predeceased by his brother Eric (2007). Missed by nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral.



