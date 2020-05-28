Left us suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 79, beloved husband of Jean. Cherished father of Debbie (Glen) Davis, Sandy (Luciano) Panezutti and Jody (Claudio) Fiorini. Adored Poppa to Kyle (Ashley) and Duane (Cassandra) Davis, Kyle, Lucas and Luciano Panezutti, Cassandra Van Tichelen, Samantha and Kristina Fiorini and Great-Poppa to Emilee and Rylee Molnar. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Julia. Remembered with love by his cousins in Belgium, Francis, Ferdy (deceased), Johnny and their families. Joe arrived in Canada from Belgium, along with his Mother and Father, at the age of 7 in 1948. They originally settled in Fergus at a dairy farm, later moving to Caledon East in the early 1960's where they owned and operated the Caledon East Creamery, supporting local farmers and their families. While at the creamery Joe met Jean and their love story began. On May 5th they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. After the creamery, Joe moved on to trucking and enjoyed many years of driving, until his retirement from Cavalier Transportation in 2017. Joe and Jean raised their family in Caledon East. They travelled throughout Europe with his cousins and explored Canada and the US in their motorhome. He was a fan of NASCAR and liked nothing better that to share his love of the sport with anyone that was interested. He loved to read, his favorite being John Grisham novels, and enjoyed sitting on his backyard swing, watching the birds at his feeders. Joe appreciated old cars, especially his 1955 Chevy Bel Air which was his pride and joy. He spent many great afternoons cruising the countryside with Jean, and loved it when people stopped to ask him about his car. Joe was a man that showed kindness to everyone he knew, a gentle giant, a true gentleman. He was a man of few words, but he had a huge impact on those that knew and loved him Raised as an only child, having such a large family brought him great joy. A dedicated and loving Husband, dad, father-in-Law, Poppa, and Great-Poppa, his happiest days were spent with his children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. He was loved and admired by his family; he was our hero and we will miss him everyday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Southlake Hospital Foundation - Regional Cardiac Care Program or Bethell Hospice Foundation. Service details will be released at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on May 28, 2020.