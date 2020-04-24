|
|
Peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2020 John Charles Hilditch received his angel wings. John was married to the love of his life, Mary Beth for the better part of fifty years. John was the devoted and adoring father to Tracy Armatage (Patrick) and Jonathan Hilditch (Megan) who he loved without bounds and provided them with a beautiful childhood filled with wonderful memories. John was a proud grandfather who found joy and love in his grandchildren Walker, Tynan, Payton, Lily and Finn who will forever miss him. John will be missed by his cousin Michael (Marianne) brother-in-law Tim Ayling plus his nieces and nephews- Shawn, Brooke, Trevor, David and Ian. John was born November 29, 1945 in Clarkson, Ontario and was the son of the late Fred and Lillian Hilditch. He will be greatly missed by his brother Fred (Dianne) with whom he continued to have a strong bond with into adulthood. In fact, in their late teens John and Fred built a cottage together on Gibson Lake in Muskoka. The cottage remained John's happy place where he was surrounded by family and friends, and he was lucky enough to have one last visit to stand on his deck with the breeze in his hair the day before moving on from this world. John worked at multiple oil refineries across Ontario which moved his family around the province before moving to Bolton and founding his own company, MBH Petroleum, which he ran with Mary Beth for decades. John and Mary Beth moved north for retirement and to spend time with their grandchildren being cheerleaders at their hockey, baseball, gymnastic and dance recitals. John was an avid outdoorsman loved to fish, hunt and spent countless winters on Gibson Lake sledding with his family and friends. He was a proud man who lived large and was known for his big smile, welcoming nature and willingness to help others. Never far from his side was one of his devoted Newfoundland dogs who were his constant sidekicks. John loved country music and in the words of one of his favorites 'Our lives are better left to chance I could have missed the pain, but I'd have to miss the dance' ~Garth Brooks. John loved life and lived it to its fullest at high speed and with very little regrets. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children which held a special spot in John's heart as both he, his son and his grandson have spent countless weeks in their care. A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Gibson Lake in the future. "My hands were steady, my eyes were clear and bright, my walk had purpose, my steps were quick and light, and I held firmly to what I felt was right, Like a Rock" ~ Bob Seger
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020