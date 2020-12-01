1/1
John Thomas INGOLDSBY
Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, John Thomas Ingoldsby, at the age of 92 years, beloved husband of Violet Ingoldsby (nee Aitchison). Loving father of Larry and his wife Carol (deceased) Crang, Linda and her husband Stephen Knight. Cherished grandfather of Kirby (Erin), Cory (Farrah), Kristy (Darrell), and Jake. Proud great-grandfather of Chelsea, Tanner, Chase, Dean, Carlee, Charlea, and Emily. Dear brother of Margaret Quittenton (deceased) and Jean Chapman. The Ingoldsbys were one of the founding families of Peel Region. They were pioneers who settled on a 100-acre farm at the corner of Heart Lake Road and Countryside Drive in 1828. John was a fifth generation farmer. After retiring from farming, he pursued many passions including travelling, hunting, curling and long-range sharp shooting. Over the years he was a member of the Canadian and Ontario Rifle Teams. He competed all over the world including England, Kenya, Australia and South Africa. In celebration of their success, he and his teammates attended the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 1995. Most of all, he loved being on the farm, with his wife Vi, tinkering with machinery in the barn or downstairs in his gunroom and celebrating with family, friends and neighbours. We will miss the little, mischievous chuckle that he had in his voice. He spent the last few years at the Montgomery Village in Orangeville making many new friends. After he reluctantly stopped driving a car he switched to a power scooter. He could often be found around Orangeville having a quadruple-quadruple coffee at Starbucks, visiting a family of geese at a nearby pond and, of course, smoking a cigar. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team at Montgomery. And finally, to the doctors and nurses on E-Wing at Orangeville Hospital your love and care will not be forgotten. Due to the global pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). Interment Caledon East Public Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2020.
