Peacefully at Avalon Retirement Home in Orangeville, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Barbara, Monica, Geraldine, Pauline, Venreece, and Annette. Loving grandmother of Nicola, Junior, Shawn, Shauna, Marcie, Katerina, Erica, Davin, Tyler, Siniah, and Judea. Beloved great-grandmother of Zola & Jackson. She is survived by her three brothers, Joseph, Harold and Wilfred. Due to the global pandemic, funeral service for nine immediate family to honour Joyce will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Monday morning, June 8 at 11 o'clock. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed at www.music21.ca/live on Monday at 11 o'clock. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Meaghan Zaremba Music Room would be appreciated by the family. Etransfer to: meaghansroom@gmail.com. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 8, 2020.