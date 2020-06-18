Joyce Amritt

Peacefully at Avalon Retirement Home in Orangeville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Barbara, Monica, Geraldine, Pauline, Venreece,& Annette. Loving grandmother to Nicola, Junior, Shawn, Shauna, Marcie, Katerina, Erica, Davin, & Tyler. Beloved great-grandmother to Zola & Jackson. She is survived by her three brothers Joseph, Harold and Wilfred. Funeral service for immediate family only, on Monday June 8 at 11 am at Eagan Funeral Home in Bolton. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Meaghan Zaremba Music Room would be appreciated by the family. Etransfer to: meaghansroom@gmail.com. Condolences to: eganfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 18, 2020.