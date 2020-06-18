Joyce Amritt
Peacefully at Avalon Retirement Home in Orangeville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Barbara, Monica, Geraldine, Pauline, Venreece,& Annette. Loving grandmother to Nicola, Junior, Shawn, Shauna, Marcie, Katerina, Erica, Davin, & Tyler. Beloved great-grandmother to Zola & Jackson. She is survived by her three brothers Joseph, Harold and Wilfred. Funeral service for immediate family only, on Monday June 8 at 11 am at Eagan Funeral Home in Bolton. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Meaghan Zaremba Music Room would be appreciated by the family. Etransfer to: meaghansroom@gmail.com. Condolences to: eganfuneralhome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
live streamed at www.music21.ca/live
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Egan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
