We are saddened to announce the death of Joyce Colquette of Bolton, on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville. Born in Afton, Anti. Co., Nova Scotia, on November 28, 1931, Joyce was the eldest child of the late Laura Belle (Reynolds) and Leonard Taylor. She left Afton at an early age to live in Ontario where she worked in real estate and accounting until her retirement. Joyce was a very gracious lady who faced her health issues with great courage and dignity. She will be missed as a long time member of the United Church in Bolton, where she shared her beautiful voice in the choir every Sunday. Joyce always kept in touch with her siblings 'back home' and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sisters June Merriweather, Barnegat NJ: Marion Taylor, Port Hastings; Dorothy Blythe, Halifax; Barbie Reynolds, Truro; Iris Delorey, Milton, Ontario; Sandra Taylor, Antigonish; Laurel Taylor, Halifax; brothers Bryan Taylor, Elmsdale; and Darryll Taylor, Truro. She was predeceased by her husband Ron Colquette, sisters Karmel Taylor, Lynda Koile, Heather Voorhees, and infant brother Czerny Leonard Taylor. The family received their friends at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton on Friday, August 14th, from 12 noon until time of funeral service in the chapel at one o'clock. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. The family invites extended family and friends to watch the service on Friday at one o'clock through live streaming at www.music21.ca/live
and it is available after the day of the service for viewing. A memorial service will take place at Bolton United Church at a later date. The family would like to thank our sister Iris and husband George, our brother Bryan and Joyce's friend Louise for being there for Joyce when she needed them. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com