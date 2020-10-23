1/1
Judy (McConnell) Virgona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Virgona passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 18 of 2020. Loving wife of Joseph Virgona, to whom she has been married to for 56 years. Mother of Tracey, Jason and his wife Emma, Dino and his wife Carla, and her late daughter Joey. Cherished grandmother of Nikki, Michael and his wife Julia, Asher, Nola and Peyton. Proud great-grandmother of Violet. Sister of Guy and his wife Cheryll. Sadly missed by her fur babies Coco, Ginger and Dixie. Visitation for family and friends was held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton, on Friday, October 23, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass was held in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 11873 The Gore Road, Brampton, on Saturday, October 24, at 12 o'clock noon. Private family interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Toronto Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Egan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Egan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved