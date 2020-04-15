Home

Past away peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on March 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Giovanni Corazza, loving mother of Elia (Rob). Predeceased by daughter Odilia (Fred). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Sarah, Jonathan and Lucas. Lidia worked at Northwestern General Hospital for over 30 years, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the Bolton seniors centre. Fondly remembered for her non-stop energy and humour. Thank you to all the caregivers and close neighbours who assisted her over the years.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020
