Surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away at the Village of Sandalwood Park, Brampton on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Lilian Jeffcock, at the age of 89 years, beloved wife of the late Donald Jeffcock. Loving mother of Michael, Tony, and Sean. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Holly, David, Sarah, and Tricia. Proud great-grandmother of Kailyn and Jacob. The family received their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton on Wednesday evening, 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Thursday morning, January 16th at 11 a.m. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel, 60 Briarwood Avenue, Mississauga L5G 3N6. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020
