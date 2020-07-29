Mae BURNSIDE

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Keith. Loving mother of Gord (Laura), Grant (Trudy) and Allan (Charlene). Proud grandmother of Jeanette, Ryan, Carter, Spencer, Ty and Ainsley. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Friends and family were received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Westminster United Church, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com