1/1
Mae BURNSIDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Keith. Loving mother of Gord (Laura), Grant (Trudy) and Allan (Charlene). Proud grandmother of Jeanette, Ryan, Carter, Spencer, Ty and Ainsley. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Friends and family were received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Westminster United Church, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved