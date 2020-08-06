1/1
Maria Elisabeth Harmsen
1929-12-26 - 2020-07-23
Harmsen, Maria Elisabeth December 26, 1929 Warm, Gendringen, The Netherlands ~ July 23, 2020 Brampton, Ontario Peacefully, at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Maria Harmsen (nee Ten Brink), in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Henricus (Henry) Harmsen. Loving mother of Bill and his wife Rosa Harmsen, and Tracey Finnegan. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and her husband Russell Lidstone, Justine Harmsen and her husband Dan Monahan. Adored great-grandmother of Grant Glover-Harmsen. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends here and in Holland. Due to the global pandemic, a private Memorial Mass will be held in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 16066 The Gore Road, Caledon on Thursday morning, August 6 at 11 o'clock. Interment Morningside Cemetery, Palgrave. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (PRIVATE)
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
