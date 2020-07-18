1/1
Mary Carberry
Peacefully at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre, Brampton, on Monday, July 13, 2020, Mary Carberry, at the age of 93 years old, beloved wife of the late Bev Carberry. Loving daughter of the late Howard and Laura Clark. Dear sister of Olive and her husband Carman Piercy, Freida and her husband Don Emmerson, Glenna Boston and Bob Rankin, Erma Markey and predeceased by Helen Sheardown, Bruce Clark, and Lois Ward. Due to the global pandemic, private graveside service at Brampton Cemetery. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
