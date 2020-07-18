Peacefully at Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre, Brampton, on Monday, July 13, 2020, Mary Carberry, at the age of 93 years old, beloved wife of the late Bev Carberry. Loving daughter of the late Howard and Laura Clark. Dear sister of Olive and her husband Carman Piercy, Freida and her husband Don Emmerson, Glenna Boston and Bob Rankin, Erma Markey and predeceased by Helen Sheardown, Bruce Clark, and Lois Ward. Due to the global pandemic, private graveside service at Brampton Cemetery. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com