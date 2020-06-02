Of Mildmay, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her husband Pat and children Tracy Walker of Brampton and Collin (Tina King) of MIldmay. Grandmother of Jareth, Ewan, Gavin and Dakota. Remembered by her brother Bob (Carol) Wysocki of Alliston and sister Jean Trask of Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Tom Trask and her parents Andrew and Helen Wysocki. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be made through Cameron's Cremation & Funeral Services, Walkerton. www.cameronfuneralhomes.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.