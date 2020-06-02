Mary (Wysocki) Houlse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Mildmay, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her husband Pat and children Tracy Walker of Brampton and Collin (Tina King) of MIldmay. Grandmother of Jareth, Ewan, Gavin and Dakota. Remembered by her brother Bob (Carol) Wysocki of Alliston and sister Jean Trask of Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Tom Trask and her parents Andrew and Helen Wysocki. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be made through Cameron's Cremation & Funeral Services, Walkerton. www.cameronfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved