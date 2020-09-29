1/2
Mary Iwankewycz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Mary Iwankewycz, at the age of 95 years, beloved wife of the late Petro Iwankewycz. Loving mother of Irena (deceased), Catherine and her husband Lloyd Ladd (deceased), Anna and Frank Bernard (both deceased), Helen and her husband Rory Grierson (deceased), Zenon and his wife Silvana Iwankewycz, Dora (deceased) and her husband Pat Petracca, Irene and her husband Jeff Christian. Cherished grandmother of Selena, Tanya, Peter, Tina, Sheila, Rachel, Peter, Melissa, Michelle, Justin, Hayley, Ryan, and Tyler. Proud great-grandmother of Stanley, Cameron, Erica, Avery, Ashley, Cameron, Joshua, Autumn, Cory, Andrew, Chelsea, Annabelle, Madeleine, Emilia, Mathew, Megan, Mariah, and Hayden. Dear sister of Frank and his wife Ladi Feldo. Private family Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved