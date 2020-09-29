Peacefully at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Mary Iwankewycz, at the age of 95 years, beloved wife of the late Petro Iwankewycz. Loving mother of Irena (deceased), Catherine and her husband Lloyd Ladd (deceased), Anna and Frank Bernard (both deceased), Helen and her husband Rory Grierson (deceased), Zenon and his wife Silvana Iwankewycz, Dora (deceased) and her husband Pat Petracca, Irene and her husband Jeff Christian. Cherished grandmother of Selena, Tanya, Peter, Tina, Sheila, Rachel, Peter, Melissa, Michelle, Justin, Hayley, Ryan, and Tyler. Proud great-grandmother of Stanley, Cameron, Erica, Avery, Ashley, Cameron, Joshua, Autumn, Cory, Andrew, Chelsea, Annabelle, Madeleine, Emilia, Mathew, Megan, Mariah, and Hayden. Dear sister of Frank and his wife Ladi Feldo. Private family Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com