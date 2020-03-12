|
|
In loving memory of Mary Jean Kralik, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. We miss you more than any words can express. January 11, 1938 - March 12, 2019 IF ROSES GROW IN HEAVEN If Roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020