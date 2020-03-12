Home

Mary Jean Kralik

Mary Jean Kralik In Memoriam
In loving memory of Mary Jean Kralik, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. We miss you more than any words can express. January 11, 1938 - March 12, 2019 IF ROSES GROW IN HEAVEN If Roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
