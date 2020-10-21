1/
Mildred (Millie) PILON
Peacefully at Vera Davis Centre, Bolton on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Millie Pilon, in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Emile Pilon. Loving mother of Robert Pilon, Jean Pilon, Judy Flear, Raymond Pilon (Christina Foley). Cherished grandmother of Jackie Flear (Scott Hillson), Kim Flear, Jason Budge (Lisa Donn), Lea-Anne Budge (Chris Curtin), John Budge (Jaclyn Wozniak) and Aaron Pilon and great-grandmother of Cayla, Jake and step great-grandmother to Joey. Survived by her sister Ruth Fowler and brother Barry Barber, Pre-deceased by her sisters Rae Payne, Evelyn Vine, June Brunnelle, Lorraine Beasley, Rita Bain, and her brothers Jack Barber, George Barber and Roy Barber. Due to the global pandemic, a private funeral service was held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., Bolton on Tuesday, October 20 at one o'clock. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Bolton Minor Hockey, P.O. Box 147, Caledon East Stn, Caledon L7C 3L8 or Caledon Community Living, 12 Parr Blvd., Bolton L7E 4H1. Condolences may be offered at ww.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Caledon Enterprise on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
