Celebrating The Life Of Myrna Roy
1940 - 2020
Myrna Roy, (nee Ceppetelli) passed away peacefully in Brampton Civic Hospital on March 7, 2020 after a 15 month battle with pancreatic cancer in Toronto Ontario at the age of 80.
Myrna, cherished mother to Vivian (James), Kevin (Debbie), Christina (Brian) and Nikki (Chris); sister to Gary (Marion) Ceppetelli. Grandchildren, Zak, Troy, Amanda, Alyssa Ainsley, Ashton, Jackson, Erica, Taylor, Dylan and step grandchildren, Alyssa, James Jr, Robert, step great grandchildren, Halle, Olivia, Nathan and Hudson. Myrna is predeceased in death by her parents Elba and Nello Ceppetelli, husband Ralph Roy of Sudbury.
Loving relatives, sister-in-law Jackie Lynch, brother-in-law Aldo Roy (Julia), aunt to Angela, Cara, Meghan, Brad, Natalie, and Bernie.
Myrna was born on February, 23, 1940 in Sudbury Ontario to Elba and Nello Ceppetelli. Myrna was a dedicated mother, an energetic and hard working business women and a founding partner of Yesac Creative Foods; a hospitality company that went on to create such exciting and innovative concepts such as Caseys Roadhouse, East Side Mario's and Pat & Mario's restaurants. All brands that would be the catalyst for the casual dining industry in Canada. After moving to Toronto, Myrna began working with the DeerFields Clinic, as a client support specialist. Myrna was an active member of the Rotary Club of Palgrave. Over the years, Myrna touched so many lives, sharing her wisdom. Helping mentee's to look at life in a kind and selfless manner, defending the true person she was.
Because of Myrna's network of family and friends, she enjoyed world travel and the hospitality of many. Her 80 years of life is to be celebrated, knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared her love.
The family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers at the DeerFields Clinic, providing her with the required professional support, hope and inspiration to bring some perspective and optimism to her illness journey.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life, to remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, celebrating in honour of Myrna's life.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020