Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at Bethell Hospice on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Trevor. Dear stepmother of Michael and Keri. Cherished step-grandmother of Ally, Josylen, Christian, Severn, and Rya. Beloved daughter of Kenneth (deceased) and Mary Holmes. Nancy will also be greatly missed by her sister Diane (Ron) Woolsey and her nephews Mark, Andrew (Tijana) and their children Dexter and Marisela. Private Family Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Bethell Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Nancy in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com