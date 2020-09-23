With profound sadness we announce the passing at Muskoka Landing, Huntsville Ontario, on September 10, 2020 of Jean Frances Earl (nee Childs) of Huntsville Ontario (formerly of Bolton Ontario). Born May 1937, loving Daughter of Irene Childs (nee Jones) of Mattawa Ontario and Ronald Childs of the Isle of Wight. Loving sister of Shirley Williams (and the late Stew) the late Bill Childs (Dianne, also deceased. Wife of Donald Warren Earl, deceased, loving Mother to John (Debbie), Leslie (Dave), Keith (Joanne) and Mark, Grandma to Duncan, Justin, Mark, Jared, Rachel and Claire, Great Grandmother to Dorothy, Charles, Joey, Emmett and Oliver, as well as favoured Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews from coast to coast. Born in Long Branch Ontario Jean was a dedicated mother, embracing all of her children's accomplishments and radiated in the role of Grandmother and Great-grandmother. Jean was known to have a feisty personality and kept herself current on World affairs she was always up for a good discussion on many differing topics such as her trips to England with her sister Shirley which she enjoyed so very much and never forgot, . Jean often said those trips "were the best trips of my life!" Jean had many passions including reading, crafts and was an accomplished artist. Jean also mastered the technology world involving computers. At this time a family get together is all that Jean wanted to mark her passing, we will raise a glass in cheers to her and include all of you in our thoughts. "Moved up to Bolton in sixty-two There were hockey games, poker and fishing too Life was good oh life was sweet For our family over on Henderson Street" Jean will rest at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bolton Ontario



