Born in Bolton, Ontario, July 14, 1918. Peacefully at the Vera Davis Nursing Home, Margaret passed on April 11, 2020. The daughter of Violet and Roger Pilson Sr. She had seven siblings: Albert (Emily), George, Dorothy (Jim), Louis (Sue), Roger Jr. (Mary), Ellen (John), Fred (Jeanette). All predeceased except for sister Ellen and sister-in-law Jeanette. Margaret married Ernest V. Beamish (predeceased) and together had two children Norm Beamish and Carole Beamish McCreary (Keith -deceased). She was grandmother to four: Greg Beamish, Wendy McCreary, Tracey Beamish (Carlo Chemello) and Carole Lynn McCreary Sterne (John) and great-grandmother to eight:Carly, Katrina, Julia, Shannon, Katrina, Anthony, J.D and Tye. She had Many nieces and nephews and was loved by all her extended families. Family were very important to her and she loved them all very much. Margaret married Fred Hawes (predeased) who had two sons, Fred Jr. and John (Brenda) and they were grandparents to Aimee Hawes. Margaret lived in Bolton all her life. She had various 'JOBS'. She worked for Warden Leavens at the Enterprise and Bolton Telephone Company which became Bell Canada. Also worked in retail sales for Drennan's Clothing Store. She loved walking, crocheting, campaigned 10 years for Cancer Society
, James Bolton Public School 'Lunch Lady' and enjoyed seeing people and chatting with her neighbours. Camping at their trailer in Bala, Muskoka was a happy time for her. Margaret drove her car until she was 95 years old and lived in her own home on her own until she was 101 yrs. She moved to Vera Davis Nursing Home for 5 months. She celebrated her 100th Birthday at Rotary Place (Egan Room) with her many friends and relations. She had a "Great Day'! Thank you so much for the kind and wonderful care she received by the Nursing Staff and Team of Doctors at the Vera Davis Nursing Home. Special thank you to her Family Doctor, Dr. Milan Kacer and to Egan's Funeral Home. Margaret's Funeral Service was private with family at graveside, Laurel Hill Cemetary with Minister William Webster who so eloquently captured Margaret's life! Thank you for condolences expressed, cards and donations to the Vera Davis Nursing Home. Margaret will be sadly missed by family and friends. She instilled her zest for life and love of people on everyone around her and will forever remain in our memories and hearts!