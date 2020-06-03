Peacefully at home surrounded by family, Saturday, May 30, 2020, Norman Taylor, in his 89th year. Beloved husband to Lois (nee Hamilton) Taylor, loving father to Karen (deceased) (Richard Payn), Donna (Marc Fox), Barb (Kevin) McCrea, Nancy (David) McCulloch. Lovingly remembered by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Matt (Alanna), Jessica (Kyle), Christopher (Holly), Taylor (Shannon), Addison (Griffin), Flynn, Sawyer and Callan. Great-grandchildren, Reed, Adalynn, Jayde, Gavin, Austin, Olivia. Retired from the Metro Toronto Region Conservation. The family is eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who provided exceptional care during this time. Due to the global pandemic, nine immediate family members will attend a memorial service for Norman on Friday, June 12 at 2 o'clock. The family invites extended family and friends to watch the service on Friday at 2 o'clock through live streaming at www.music21.ca/live. He will be laid to rest in Morningside Cemetery. The family will receive a drive by wave to honour Norman at The Farm 16943 Humber Station Road, on Saturday, June 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (driving northbound on Humber Station). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Anglican Church, Caledon East or Bethell Hospice, Inglewood. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.