Patricia Velichkovich

Patricia Velichkovich In Memoriam
Who passed away February 4, 2006. It's been 14 years since you passed away, I miss you more and more each day. They say that time heals but not this time for me. You placed gold on my finger, you brought love like I've never known, you were my shelter from troubled winds, You were my anchor in life's ocean but most of all, you were my best friend. Maybe I did not tell you how much I love you but you are always on my mind. An angel flying too close to the ground that I got to hold for a short time. I will always love you, we will waltz together in heaven again. Love always, Ron.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020
