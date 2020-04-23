|
|
Born February 8, 1974 in Vancouver, Patrick sadly passed away in Toronto on April 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Patrick leaves behind his sons Chase aged 8, and Zack aged 4, their mother Miranda, brother Darren and his wife Krista and their son Liam, and his parents Barbara and Larry Karasiuk. Patrick was a born artist, a sketcher, a painter, a creator. He worked hard at his credentials, graduating Sheridan College, Vancouver Film School and the Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD), studying classical and computer animation, as well as advertising. He was a natural at understanding and interpreting visual art, a passion he turned into a vocation as an art director in the advertising industry. Always a free spirit, he often marched to a different drummer, always looking for an entertaining moment. Amassing a fortune was never his motivation, only to enjoy a good time with friends and family, a good soul and a kind heart. One quality he first showed in his youth and continued to develop later in life was his tenacity, always finding the means to do or accomplish whatever it was he wanted. A family man, he worshipped his two sons: Zack and Chase. His boys were his pride and joy and he spent his precious time with them starting new projects, flying drones, teaching them computer art or spending hours of fun time in the condo pool, just the three of them. And always hopeful that one of his sons would be good enough to one day play for the Maple Leafs, ever hopeful that some day his favourite team would win. We will miss his ready smile and his laughter. Never egotistical and often self deprecating, he was someone you would like to go fishing or golfing with. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Patrick. God bless you. The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous care and attention Patrick received during his brief stay at Toronto Western Hospital. We are grateful. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the MLSE Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020