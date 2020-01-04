Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
173 Lourdes St
Waterloo, ON
1939 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at 80 years of age on January 1, 2020 in the loving embrace of his family and friends and caregivers at Lanark Heights LTC. Paul was born on September 11, 1939 in Preston. Predeceased by his father Cyril Fabian, mother Rose Barbara (Buchheit), sister Joan (1943) and brother Robert (2010). Paul married Kathleen Helen (Bowman) in 1964 and raised Steve and Christine in Preston. Kathy predeceased Paul in 2004 after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul is survived by his second wife Dianne (Massel) of Waterloo, son Steve and Tina (McDonald) of Caledon, daughter Christine and Michelle (Ennis) of Kitchener, step-daughter Jennifer (Lee) and Chad Beaupre of Waterloo. Proud Papa to Matthew, Kaitlyn (Steve), Benjamin (Christine), Jack, Paige, James (Jennifer). Will be missed by his sister Carol and Russ Schierholtz of Lindsay, sister Rosie and Jack Randall of Cambridge, sister-in-law Kathy (Robert) Haller of Cambridge. Paul spent his entire career in the steel fabrication industry and was an owner at Brute Mfg. Ltd. in Cambridge until his retirement in 2003. Paul was a lifelong member of the Blair Hunt Club, an active outdoorsman and handyman who could fix or build anything. His friends fondly call him 'Pauly' and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lanark Heights LTC or Parkinson Society. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, (1001 Ottawa St. S.). Funeral mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (173 Lourdes St. Waterloo, Ontario) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. Share a memory at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
