Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville on Thursday, June 18, 2020, Randy Freitag, in his 74th year, beloved husband of Sheila Freitag. Cherished father of Jess. Dear brother of Susan (George), Marilyn (Al), Brian, and Maureen (Ed). Dear brother-in-law of Ken Oleksiuk. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Randy loved life, especially time with family and friends. He was incredibly respected and liked by everyone he met. He was a smart, strong, generous and active man. Due to the global pandemic, the family is having a private memorial service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Caledon East United Church, 6046 Old Church Road, Caledon East L7C 1H8 or Headwaters Health Care Centre Foundation, 100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville L9W 4X9. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Jun. 20, 2020.